Yintech Investment (YIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Yintech Investment stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

