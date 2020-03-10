York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 853,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,046,000. Tiffany & Co. accounts for approximately 6.6% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Tiffany & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

