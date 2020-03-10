YOU COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.12 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,532,003 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.