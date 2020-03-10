Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 5.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 6.76% of Yum! Brands worth $2,058,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,585,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

NYSE:YUM opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

