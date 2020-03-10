Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,798 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.46% of Yum China worth $83,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,810,000 after buying an additional 186,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,584,000 after buying an additional 925,464 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after buying an additional 2,686,648 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

