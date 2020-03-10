Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,841 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Yum China worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,519,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,810,000 after acquiring an additional 186,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

