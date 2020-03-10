Yutaka Niihara Purchases 42,850 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired 42,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $72,845.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Yutaka Niihara bought 23,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $38,237.50.

On Friday, February 21st, Yutaka Niihara bought 48,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $90,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 22,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 31,100 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,425.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMMA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

