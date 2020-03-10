Zacks: Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.48 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 238 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

AXU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 20,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,870. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.