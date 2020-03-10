Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. CONMED posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. CONMED’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

CONMED stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,635. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

