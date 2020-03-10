Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 450,435 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.