Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $2,898,900. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

