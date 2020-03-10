Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to announce $59.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.22 million to $64.20 million. Imax reported sales of $80.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $349.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.25 million to $359.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $407.95 million, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $420.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Imax’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Imax has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $922.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

