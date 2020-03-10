Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce $14.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.91 million. Quanterix reported sales of $10.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $55.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 million to $56.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.84 million, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $612.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $200,087.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,071,802.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $205,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,479 shares of company stock worth $1,769,316 over the last ninety days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 211,947 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quanterix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 16.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

