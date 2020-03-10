Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Tc Pipelines posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tc Pipelines.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,258,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,501. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $454,919,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $111,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,223,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,307 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $89,191,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,039,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.