Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The Rubicon Project reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Rubicon Project.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,269.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,217 shares of company stock valued at $969,812. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at $4,892,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter valued at $3,947,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 296,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 222,819 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUBI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 1,626,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $445.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.05. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

