Zacks: Analysts Expect Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post $47.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.92 million to $47.29 million. Brightcove reported sales of $41.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $194.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.97 million to $194.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $211.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCOV opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

