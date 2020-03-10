Zacks: Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Cintas by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cintas by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cintas by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Cintas by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $250.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.14. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

