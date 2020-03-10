Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,841. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply