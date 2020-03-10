Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,841. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.