Zacks: Analysts Expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). Concert Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%.

CNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,939,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 109,928 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

