Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.00. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,691,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309 in the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 330,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.66. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

