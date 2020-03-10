Zacks: Analysts Expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

