Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to post $62.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.06 million and the highest is $63.90 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $55.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $265.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.88 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $269.78 million, with estimates ranging from $266.64 million to $274.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HomeStreet stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $629.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

