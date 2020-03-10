Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post sales of $634.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.70 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $576.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,545,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,138,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,109,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $242.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $201.67 and a 52-week high of $296.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.30.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

