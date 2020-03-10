Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,622 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,266. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.59. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $169.52 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

