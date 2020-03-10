Zacks: Analysts Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. Novocure reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $945,270.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth $65,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novocure by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,349,000 after buying an additional 734,475 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the third quarter worth $42,825,000. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth $39,681,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. Novocure has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.