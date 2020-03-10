Zacks: Analysts Expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce sales of $16.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.71 billion and the highest is $17.09 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $16.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $70.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.27 billion to $70.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.05 billion to $73.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $98.51 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

