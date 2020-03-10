Zacks: Analysts Expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $337.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.60 million and the lowest is $331.40 million. Synaptics reported sales of $334.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 526.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 141.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

