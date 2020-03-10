Zacks: Analysts Set $10.00 Price Target for Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CHEK stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

