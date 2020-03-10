Zacks: Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 41,096 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $183.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

