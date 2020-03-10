Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $9.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $10.58 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $35.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $36.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.24 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 86,311 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $3,201,274.99. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 162,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,276.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 30,317 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,298,874 shares in the company, valued at $94,276,822.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 773,347 shares of company stock worth $32,765,288. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.28. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

