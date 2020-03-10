Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. Greenbrier Companies reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

GBX traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. 21,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,891. The stock has a market cap of $589.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

