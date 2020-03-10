Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $230.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.03 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $215.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $994.76 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $125,307.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,119 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,073.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,203 shares of company stock worth $3,019,241 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

