Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will announce sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $12.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.