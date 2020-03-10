Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will report sales of $526.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.20 million. Madison Square Garden reported sales of $517.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.17.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSG opened at $221.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.52 and a beta of 0.65. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

