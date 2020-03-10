Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce sales of $216.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $174.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $952.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.30 million to $955.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.Com.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $106.28 and a 1 year high of $156.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,835,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.Com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.