Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $123.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

