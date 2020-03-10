Zacks: Brokerages Expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Craft Brew Alliance.

Several analysts have commented on BREW shares. Maxim Group cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $21,567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

BREW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $304.72 million, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

