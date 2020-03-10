Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to report sales of $103.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.74 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $79.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $428.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.84 million to $429.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $453.33 million, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $455.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

