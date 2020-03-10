Zacks: Brokerages Expect Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) will report earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ earnings. Icahn Enterprises reported earnings per share of ($2.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Icahn Enterprises.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEP. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEP traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. 162,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,063. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.