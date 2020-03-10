Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.