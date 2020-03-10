Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post $283.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.10 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $183.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.