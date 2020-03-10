Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $13.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.57.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

