Zacks: Brokerages Expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce $48.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted sales of $47.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year sales of $191.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $191.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $194.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

SOHO stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

