Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.99 Million

Brokerages predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will post sales of $416.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.00 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $415.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 14,016 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. 34.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 million and a PE ratio of -41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

