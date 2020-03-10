Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce $35.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.87 billion and the highest is $36.13 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $139.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.29 billion to $144.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $153.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

