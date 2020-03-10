Zacks: Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 146,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.82.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

