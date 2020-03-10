Zacks: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Given $15.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

NYSE HBB opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.