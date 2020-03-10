Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

MVC stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MVC Capital has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 5.13%. On average, analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MVC Capital by 186.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in MVC Capital by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MVC Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MVC Capital by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in MVC Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVC Capital (MVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.