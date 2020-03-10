Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 608.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.