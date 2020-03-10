Zap Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market capitalization of $895,174.08 and $67,171.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00482457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.01 or 0.06447021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00057560 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031157 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

